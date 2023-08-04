ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ICFI traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. 101,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,290. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. ICF International has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.