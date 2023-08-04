IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.63.

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.71. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of C$934.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.6155203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

