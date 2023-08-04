Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 157,487 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

