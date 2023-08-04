Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $478,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $107.56 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

