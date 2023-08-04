Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $184.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

