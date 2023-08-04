Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 271.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $369.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

