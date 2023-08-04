Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 30,889 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,889 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

