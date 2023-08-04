Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,730 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

