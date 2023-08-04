Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,410. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 915,104 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

