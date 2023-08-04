Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.22.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,791,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

