Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,291. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Incyte has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

