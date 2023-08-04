Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 14.3%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 97,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 164,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

