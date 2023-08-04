Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 20%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 154,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 160,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Indiva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

