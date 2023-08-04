Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.51. Indivior shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 7,940 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Indivior Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $10,632,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $18,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Read More
