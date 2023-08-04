Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.51. Indivior shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 7,940 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $10,632,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $18,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.