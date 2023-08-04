Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. 142,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.