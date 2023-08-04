Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,869 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $202,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $4,324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1,894.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,363,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 1,294,861 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

