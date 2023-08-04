Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $58,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

IR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $66.91. 2,857,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,614. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

