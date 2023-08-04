Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

