Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,411 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

