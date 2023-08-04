Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) is Bellwether Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 580,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 343,442 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 152,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 126.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 215,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,207 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

