Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director Purchases $100,272.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $40.03 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

