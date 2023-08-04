Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Buys £108,000 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Gosnell acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($138,657.08).
Shares of LON COA traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 74.50 ($0.96). 489,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
