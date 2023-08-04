Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys 36,771 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde bought 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £100,017.12 ($128,408.17).
Pantheon International Stock Performance
Pantheon International stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,590. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 229.23 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.82 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.99.
Pantheon International Company Profile
