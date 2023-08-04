Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys 36,771 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde bought 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £100,017.12 ($128,408.17).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

Pantheon International stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,590. Pantheon International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 229.23 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.82 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.99.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

