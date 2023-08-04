Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells 10,062 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Peller sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$40,952.34.
Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$77.71 million during the quarter.
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
