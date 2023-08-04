Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,650,949.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 28,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,010. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth $557,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 183,180.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.