Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Sells $172,405.20 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gevo stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,308,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,154,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 113,907 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 5,722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

