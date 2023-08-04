Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Sells $172,405.20 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Performance

Gevo stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEVO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 1,308,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,154,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 113,907 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 5,722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.