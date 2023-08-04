Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells 26,279 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 1,234,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,953. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revance Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Average Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.