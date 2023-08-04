Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells 26,279 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 1,234,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,953. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

