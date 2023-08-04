Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $10,114,517.42 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TEL stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $239,957,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

