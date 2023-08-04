Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.