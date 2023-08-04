Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 936,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,131. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.