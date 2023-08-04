Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-5.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Insperity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Increases Dividend

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. 171,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,747. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 109,948 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.