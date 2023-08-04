Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. 195,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73. Insperity has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

