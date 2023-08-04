Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $363.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $380.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.92.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $277.17. 466,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.48 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $3,745,987. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,186,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

