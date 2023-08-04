Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.6 %

IBP stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.10. 232,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

