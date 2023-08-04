Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $157.48.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.