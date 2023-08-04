Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Bank of America upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 385,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,743,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

