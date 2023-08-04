Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 958,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,382. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
