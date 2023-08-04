Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 958,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,382. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.40%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.