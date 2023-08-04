International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $618.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 618 ($7.93) and last traded at GBX 621 ($7.97), with a volume of 82700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.09).

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 670.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company has a market cap of £252.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.09 and a beta of 0.24.

International Biotechnology Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,090.91%.

Insider Transactions at International Biotechnology Trust

About International Biotechnology Trust

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £9,495 ($12,190.27). 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

