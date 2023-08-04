International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11, reports. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 123,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 164,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 61,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

