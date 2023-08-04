inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
inTEST Stock Performance
inTEST stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 261,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,781. The company has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. inTEST has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $27.17.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
