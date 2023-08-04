inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 261,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,781. The company has a market cap of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. inTEST has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

