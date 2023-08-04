Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 660,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,794. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

