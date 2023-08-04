Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $98.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.09. 92,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 332,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

