Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $42.77. 89,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,369. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.