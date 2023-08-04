Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 1,143,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,256,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

