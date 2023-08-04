Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of IVZ stock remained flat at $16.65 on Thursday. 4,000,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

