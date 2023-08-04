Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,636,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,602,691. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.