Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 171,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,329. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

