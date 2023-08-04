Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 4th (AAPL, ACLS, AMN, ARTNA, CAL, CHWRF, CLFD, CLVT, CNQ, CPLFF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $198.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $104.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.