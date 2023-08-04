Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 4th (ABNB, ALNY, ALTR, ATUS, AVDX, AXTA, BCE, BCYC, BIGC, BNED)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 4th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$63.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$93.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.25.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.90.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.