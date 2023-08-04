IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s current price.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 255,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,541 shares of company stock worth $6,351,215. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

